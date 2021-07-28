Man Group plc Sells 7,592 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paylocity by 281.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.