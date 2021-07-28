Man Group plc Sells 18,206 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Q2 worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Q2 by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

