Man Group plc Raises Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 521.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RRGB opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

