Man Group plc Makes New Investment in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Man Group plc bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after buying an additional 229,708 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after buying an additional 1,338,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after buying an additional 25,738 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.02. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.