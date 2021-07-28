Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $295,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

