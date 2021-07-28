Man Group plc Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 86.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,939 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 190.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after acquiring an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after acquiring an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

