Man Group plc Has $2.72 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Man Group plc grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

