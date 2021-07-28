Man Group plc Buys 25,794 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,959,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $83,289,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.