Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

MGTA opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.37. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

