Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) to post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($3.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($3.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.92) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

