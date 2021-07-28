Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) vs. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Financial Analysis

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mack-Cali Realty -1.27% -8.16% -2.46% Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.76% 22.25% 6.07%

86.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mack-Cali Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 10 1 3.09

Mack-Cali Realty currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $49.55, suggesting a potential upside of 4.39%. Given Mack-Cali Realty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mack-Cali Realty is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mack-Cali Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mack-Cali Realty $313.56 million 5.16 -$51.39 million $1.07 16.65 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.58 $505.71 million $3.45 13.76

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack-Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Mack-Cali Realty on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

