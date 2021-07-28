Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$14.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.98.

LUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total transaction of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last 90 days.

LUN opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

