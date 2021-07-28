Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.24

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,287,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,825,000 after acquiring an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after purchasing an additional 151,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.