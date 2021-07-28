Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.56. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 26,128 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from $0.80 to $0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.