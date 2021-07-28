LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPLA opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,340 shares of company stock worth $20,428,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

