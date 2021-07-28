Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, the company’s SmartSide strand performance, increase in Oriented Strand Board or OSB pricing, operational efficiency and cost-containment efforts bode well. The company has remained focused on three major areas – increasing the efficiency of mills by improving overall productivity, implementation of best practices to its supply chain, and enhancing infrastructure costs. A solid liquidity position and the capacity to reward shareholders are added positives. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns.”

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.

LPX opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.