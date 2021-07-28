Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, the company’s SmartSide strand performance, increase in Oriented Strand Board or OSB pricing, operational efficiency and cost-containment efforts bode well. The company has remained focused on three major areas – increasing the efficiency of mills by improving overall productivity, implementation of best practices to its supply chain, and enhancing infrastructure costs. A solid liquidity position and the capacity to reward shareholders are added positives. Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns.”
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.78.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
