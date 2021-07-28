Loop Capital Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $165.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.
AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
Apple stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87.
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.