Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,449. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

