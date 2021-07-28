Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $17.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.34 billion and the lowest is $17.14 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.17 billion to $68.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.31 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

