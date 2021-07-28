Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Billion

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to report sales of $17.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.34 billion and the lowest is $17.14 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $68.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.17 billion to $68.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $70.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.31 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $374.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.