Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.88.

Shares of TSE L opened at C$81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$81.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.74.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

