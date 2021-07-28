Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LYG stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.