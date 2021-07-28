Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYG stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

