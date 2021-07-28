LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $51.93.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

