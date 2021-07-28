LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $49.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

