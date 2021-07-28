Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.070-$3.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $468.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.47. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.75.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

