Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $335.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

NYSE LAD opened at $373.31 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.