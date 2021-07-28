Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0488

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $134,360.59 and approximately $4.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.31 or 0.99903158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067444 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

