Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.82

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$109.82 and last traded at C$109.57, with a volume of 422244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$105.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.76 billion and a PE ratio of -74.03.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

