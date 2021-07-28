Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $26.48

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $28.60. Li Auto shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 69,878 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.
The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Li Auto by 660.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
