Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $26.48

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.48, but opened at $28.60. Li Auto shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 69,878 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Li Auto by 35.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Li Auto by 660.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

