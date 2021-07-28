LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at $68,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $9,046,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $9,351,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth about $7,368,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $449.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

