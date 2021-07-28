Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,251 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $21,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 436,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,249 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $21,632.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $78,418.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

