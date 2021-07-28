Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.00.

LII opened at $333.49 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

