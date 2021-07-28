Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $308.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $332.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.26.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,994,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

