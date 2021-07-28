Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $167.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $93,832,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.