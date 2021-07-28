Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 135,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,340,057 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $45.77.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

