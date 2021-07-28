Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $460,997,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 203,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

