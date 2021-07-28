LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €68.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.21 ($80.25).

LXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ETR LXS traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €60.54 ($71.22). 124,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €59.95. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.90.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

