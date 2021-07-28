Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $13.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $635.94. 26,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,064. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.03. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

