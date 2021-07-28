Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.65.

Shares of DNUT opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of 15.50 and a 52 week high of 21.69.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 294,118 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

