Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.65.

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

