Kore Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

