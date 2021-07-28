Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $163.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

