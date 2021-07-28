Kore Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,500 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,261,000 after buying an additional 1,211,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 678.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 1,047,468 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 789,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $5,538,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

