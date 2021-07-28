Kore Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

