Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. 97,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

