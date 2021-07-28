Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

