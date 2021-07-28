Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kirin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kirin has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirin will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.