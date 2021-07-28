Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,049. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. Kirin has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $24.15.
Kirin Company Profile
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.
