Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

KGX opened at €88.76 ($104.42) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €89.37.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

