Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 1.87% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 402,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 241,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth $3,556,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 144,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,733. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.