Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000.

Shares of AWAY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.