Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.73.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $287.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

